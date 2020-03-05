NFL CBA vote: players explain why they vote yes or no

The NFLPA announced Thursday that it sent ballots to each NFL player who was a member who paid the fees in the 2019 season to present their vote on a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA).

(If interested, the full 456-page CBA can be read online here).

The proposed CBA has been made public for a while now, and we have already seen some big names step up and say something. Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and J.J. Watt was among many who said that players should vote not in the agreement. But with the vote now officially on the move, we will try to keep track of what the NFL players say about the deal.

Several high profile athletes have said to vote no, which they will see next. But there is a mostly silent group of smaller players who can end up voting yes. Former NFL player and current analyst Geoff Schwartz says he believes that the proposed CBA will pass.

Below, you will find the public votes of the players, with some explaining why They decided to vote as they did.

Voting for players will be open for a full week. This means that the voting ends on Thursday, March 12 at 11:59 p.m. ITS T. Although some players, such as those listed below, have chosen to make their votes known, the NFLPA will ensure that each vote is private.

NFL CBA vote: what players say

Eric Ebron

Chris Baker

Sam Acho

Chase Daniel

Kenny Stills

Maurkice Pouncey

Yes, I know and that's why I will always vote no! Send this to the players who voted yes! https://t.co/QxhXoBXHU4 – Maurkice Pouncey (@MaurkicePouncey) March 5, 2020

Todd Gurley

Aaron Donald

Stefon Diggs

Jake McQuaide

Chris Harris

I have to vote not in that CBA – Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisJr) March 5, 2020

Derek Wolfe

That is an absolute NO on my part in the new CBA. Shit deal. – Derek Wolfe (@ Derek_Wolfe95) March 5, 2020

Akeem Spence

Kayvon Webster

Devon Kennard

Russell Wilson

the @NBA Y @MLB They are doing well.

The players come first. EVERYBODY @NFL The players deserve the same. We should not rush the next 10 YEARS to the satisfaction of today. Vote NO. – Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) February 26, 2020

Aaron Rodgers

J.J. Watt