Nexhmije Hoxha, who joined her husband, Enver Hoxha, the communist dictator of Albania, in supervising an oppressive regime that isolated the country after World War II, executed the dissidents and brought the economy to the ground, died February 26 at home. near the capital, Tirana. She was 99 years old.

His death was announced by his son Ilir Hoxha. and confirmed by Agence France-Presse and other news media.

In the decades after the war, Nexhmije Hoxha (nedge-MEE-yah HOH-jah) was a high communist official in his own right in his small and mountainous Balkan nation, the most reserved and poorest country in Europe. When her husband was incapacitated by health problems, she became more influential, controlling Albania's secret police and orchestrating purges, arrests and trials.

Of the many spouses of dictators, Albanian writer Ismail Kadare said she was "the most evil, the most perverse." The Guardian called it "the last impenitent Stalinist in Europe." His enemies settled for "Lady Macbeth."