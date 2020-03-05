Nexhmije Hoxha, "Lady Macbeth,quot; of Albania, dies at 99

Nexhmije Hoxha, who joined her husband, Enver Hoxha, the communist dictator of Albania, in supervising an oppressive regime that isolated the country after World War II, executed the dissidents and brought the economy to the ground, died February 26 at home. near the capital, Tirana. She was 99 years old.
His death was announced by his son Ilir Hoxha. and confirmed by Agence France-Presse and other news media.
In the decades after the war, Nexhmije Hoxha (nedge-MEE-yah HOH-jah) was a high communist official in his own right in his small and mountainous Balkan nation, the most reserved and poorest country in Europe. When her husband was incapacitated by health problems, she became more influential, controlling Albania's secret police and orchestrating purges, arrests and trials.
Of the many spouses of dictators, Albanian writer Ismail Kadare said she was "the most evil, the most perverse." The Guardian called it "the last impenitent Stalinist in Europe." His enemies settled for "Lady Macbeth."
Albania initially allied with the Soviet Union after the war, but Mr. Hoxha soon severed that relationship. He briefly established ties with China, but those who frayed after Mao Zedong's death in 1976, and Albania remained isolated from the outside world.
Mr. Hoxha, who He died in 1985, prohibited travel abroad, private property and religion. Hundreds of churches and mosques were demolished. To prevent the invasion of airborne troops, he dotted the landscape with hundreds of thousands of bunkers and concrete poles topped with sharp points. His policies caused widespread poverty and misery.
While their compatriots were starving, the ruling couple lived luxuriously in a complex with an indoor pool. "They enjoyed supplies of Italian salami, French wines, western cigarettes and the services of French doctors," The Guardian reported. "It was believed that they owned several houses, as well as 25 refrigerators, 28 color televisions and 19 personal telephone lines."
The Hoxha regime, which lasted from 1945 to 1991, did not tolerate dissent. More than 6,000 of his opponents were executed, the remains of more than 5,000 of them thrown into secret mass graves, according to the International Commission of Missing Persons and the Institute of Integration of Persecuted Ex-Politicians of Albania, which began to exhume and identify bodies in 2019.
The regime sentenced some 103,000 Albanians to prison based on political convictions and sent 65,000 people to labor camps, according to the institute.
"It not only helped him to purge political opponents and collaborators, but also his children and people he had known and even held in his arms," said Ani Kokobobo, a native Albanian and president of the Slavic department of the University of Kansas. of Mrs. Hoxha in a telephone interview.
The dissidents were brutalized by trivialities.
"When her husband died, the commanders forced the prisoners to send sympathy letters to Nexhmije," said Dr. Kokobobo. "Those who refused were punished with solitary confinement or an extension of their sentences."
Ms. Hoxha took it as her mission to defend her husband's reputation and polish her image. In 1991, she was distraught to see anti-communist protesters tear down a bronze statue of her 39-foot-tall husband in Tirana.
"That was more painful for me than Enver's real death," he told The Guardian. "It was shocking to think that people could be so barbaric."
Nexhmije Xhuglini was born in a family of Albanian ethnic Muslims on February 8, 1921, in Bitola, in what is now the Republic of North Macedonia. She met her future husband, who was about 13 years older than her, at a clandestine meeting of the Albanian Communist Party in 1941 and embraced her revolutionary ideas, which were based on the teachings of Marx and Lenin.
She was elected to the General Council of the National Liberation Movement of Albania and fought alongside Mr. Hoxha against the Italian occupants of Albania during World War II. Mr. Hoxha emerged as the communist guerrilla leader, and after expelling the fascists, he became the de facto head of state.
The couple married in 1945.
Ms. Hoxha was elected to the Secretariat of the League of Women of Albania, a branch of the Communist Party, and served as president from 1946 to 1952, one of the few wives of a communist leader who had power in her own right . She directed her husband's propaganda machine, became director of the Institute of Marxist-Leninist Studies and helped direct the Albanian secret police.
It was also considered a force for the good of women. In the late 1970s, as president of the Union of Anti-Fascist Women of Albania, she banned the use of the Muslim veil, as well as the old unwritten codes of Albania that regulate marriages, territorial disputes and blood disputes.
"It was beneficial to have a visible female presence in emancipatory women," said Dr. Kokobobo. “But Nexhmije also repressed and victimized other women. She was not a feminist. What she really wanted was power and visibility for herself. ”
After Mr. Hoxha's death, his carefully chosen successor became president, and Ms. Hoxha served for five more years as president of the Democratic Front, an umbrella organization that made the tender of the Communist Party. From that position, she defended her husband's regime and edited more than 70 volumes of her speeches. She was forced to resign from that position in 1990, and two years later she went to prison for five years for embezzlement. She was never charged in connection with executions or purges.
In addition to his son Ilir, he is survived by his daughter, Pranvera; another son, Sokol; and several grandchildren.
Ms. Hoxha argued for a long time that she had no regrets. "What should I be ashamed of?" He asked the France-Presse agency in an interview in 2008. "There is nothing I should feel guilty about."