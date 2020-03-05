New York police brutally beat an unarmed man – caught on video! (Graphic)

New York City police are under fire today, for brutally beating an unarmed man. MTO News has confirmed that the brutal beating happened this morning at Canarsie Brooklyn.

And the incident was captured on video.

The video begins with an undercover Caucasian agent who stops a man and refuses to allow him to leave. The victim, a black man, asked the officer what crime he committed. The officer refused to respond and requested reinforcements.

And when the backup came, they immediately jumped on the black man and started beating him.

You can hear the black man scream in pain. At one point, the man began to shout "Jesus,quot; and seemed to start praying for his life.

Watch the video:

After the man was beaten and then arrested, police sent detectives from New York City to the scene, and seemed to be looking for evidence.

Video: