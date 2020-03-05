New York man & # 39; falls dead & # 39; on the street – Crowd suspected of coronavirus (Vid)

An Asian man wearing a surgical mask passed out yesterday in the middle of a busy street in Queens. The man was rushed to the hospital, where, according to social media reports, he is believed to have died.

The cause of man's death has not yet been determined, but many people suspect that he may have died from the coronavirus.

Here is the video of the man lying in a crowded street.

The incident occurred in Flushing Queens, an area of ​​the city full of Chinese immigrants.

According to reports, a man was walking down the street, when he was suddenly overwhelmed with a cough. He collapsed on the ground and, after a few seconds, stopped moving.

As the video shows, the officers quickly arrived on the scene, but seemed reluctant to physically help the man, perhaps out of fear.

Unfortunately, New York City has faced an increase in racism against Asian Americans since the outbreak of the coronavirus.

