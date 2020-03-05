New York bus driver spits at the mother while she carries the baby! (Video)

A bus driver from New York City is being accused of spitting a woman in Brooklyn, and everything was captured on video.

The alleged spitting incident occurred on Saturday in Brooklyn, when a 31-year-old mother was with her two children, ages 2 and 4.

It all started when a bus driver from New York City had a heated discussion with passenger Sapphire Philip. The driver asked Sapphire to fold his baby carriage before entering the bus. But Sapphire, who was tired and carrying her son, couldn't.

According to Sapphire, he spent the day shopping with his two daughters, and just bought a new stroller for his 2-year-old son. When the bus driver asked her to bend the stroller, she didn't know how.

The bus driver allegedly threw Sapphire and his two children out of the bus. And when Sapphire started arguing with the city worker, what happened next is unthinkable.

Sapphire spoke with local media and explained what she says the bus driver told her:

"It was then that he spit in my face," he said. "I heard screams. When I turned around, he spit in my face and ran back to the bus." Philip says the driver was telling him hurtful things. "I was talking about the baby father, & # 39; you need to tell your baby father to bring you a car. You don't need to be on my bus & # 39;" he said.

MTO News contacted the MTA, and we received the following statement:

"The bus operator represented in this disturbing video is out of order while we conduct an investigation and encourage anyone with information to contact us."

We also contact the New York police department to ask if criminal charges are filed against the driver. So far we have not received any response.