New South Wales 2nd XI vs England Lions – summary and statistics

%MINIFYHTMLa989c3b6aefb1e1655ddfce70d99657011% %MINIFYHTMLa989c3b6aefb1e1655ddfce70d99657012%

The last game of the Lions of England on their tour of Australia ended in a draw as the rain secured a stalemate with an XI of New South Wales in Wollongong.

%MINIFYHTMLa989c3b6aefb1e1655ddfce70d99657013% %MINIFYHTMLa989c3b6aefb1e1655ddfce70d99657014%

SCOREKEEPER

%MINIFYHTMLa989c3b6aefb1e1655ddfce70d99657015% %MINIFYHTMLa989c3b6aefb1e1655ddfce70d99657016%

Only 26.2 overs were possible on the third day in North Dalton Park due to rain and bad light, and more downpours meant that it was not possible to play the fourth and last day.

The Lions were 202-5 in response to the 405-8 declaration of New South Wales, with Sam Northeast (77 not outside) and Brydon Carse (44th) helping tourists recover from 119-5.

The Lions finished their undefeated eight-game tour in the white and red ball formats.

The visitors won all three contests of more than 50 (two others rained), while the red ball draws against a Cricket Australia XI and the New South Wales XI achieved a first victory over Australia A.