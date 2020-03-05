New class rankings for Dallas ISD high school students will come out next week – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas ISD high school students will receive new class ratings next week.

In a letter to parents, academic director Ivonne Durant explained that high school students who took courses that have an AP succession course in high school may not have received the correct credit distinction.

This affects students who started high school in the 2017-2018 school year or later.

The new rankings will be provided on Tuesday, March 10.

