NeNe Leakes poses with the Breakfast Club team and fans support her

NeNe Leakes was invited to The Breakfast Club the other day, and when she made this announcement on her social media account, her fans went crazy with excitement. He had many things to share on the show, and he also made sure to mention his friend, Wendy Williams.

NeNe revealed some things about Wendy and Kevin Hunter that many fans probably ignored.

The RHOA star said that, as far as she is concerned, the reason she did not get her own talk show was her friend's ex-husband.

NeNe said all this after hosts Charlamagne Tha God, Angela Yee and DJ Envy asked about her friendship with Wendy.

All in all, NeNe basically said that Kevin stopped his talk show.

Anyway, it seems that the RHOA star had a great time on the show, and shared several photos with the whole team.

Fans made sure to offer NeNe a lot of support in the comments.

Someone said: ‘You did it so well that I heard this morning! I respect you, baby point. "

A follower told the RHOA star: "I didn't want to get out of the truck this morning at work when it was time to get in. I enjoyed this interview. ❤ Nene is good people!"

A follower said that ‘I was listening to you this morning. I love you so much @neneleakes, "and someone else posted this:" I like you, but I don't like how you interpret the victim at all! "It's time to take possession, honey."

One commenter said they are also from the NeNe team: ‘# teamNeNe🙏❤️💪😇 The Truth will set you free. rhoa always talking #TheLiesTheLies about @neneleakes now ALL FANS can see, hear and finally know the truth. Bravo played a HUGE role by sending / letting this cast of rhoa spread evil trash to the media. Please, NENE manages these children in the playground with Nice Nasty as your Real Friend @wendyshow. "

NeNe fans are freaking out at the idea that it is no longer in the RHOA series.

Most of his fans have already said that if he no longer appears, they will stop watching the series.



