NBA trade rumors: Knicks could attack Chris Paul of Thunder during the 2020 offseason

After contacting Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving during the free agency period of 2019, the Knicks return to their annual star search. The next player on the New York list: thunder guard Chris Paul.

The Knicks are "gathering information,quot; about Paul, according to Frank Isola of The Athletic, who notes that the team's new president, Leon Rose, once represented Paul as an agent.

The Knicks, according to NBA sources, have been gathering information about All Star Chris Paul and could run to him this summer. Paul, 34, has a great contract, but has had a resurgent season at OKC and is a proven leader. (He was also once represented by … Leon Rose). – Frank Isola (@TheFrankIsola) March 5, 2020

Paul has maintained a close relationship with Rose and approached him when he got the Knicks job on Monday.

"I was excited. I was surprised like everyone else," Paul said. "(Rose) has been with me for a long time through many different things, and I couldn't be happier for him and his family."

Chris Paul about his former agent Leon Rose named president of the Knicks: "I couldn't be happier for him and his family." pic.twitter.com/GbPR5EEbbF – Maddie Lee (@maddie_m_lee) March 2, 2020

At first glance, Paul does not seem to make sense on a reconstruction list. The Knicks may believe that Paul's presence will help in the development of young prospects like RJ Barrett, Kevin Knox and Mitchell Robinson after seeing him thrive alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in Oklahoma City, but the Thunder are in the playoff position because they also They give minutes for solid veterans like Steven Adams, Danilo Gallinari and Dennis Schroder.

Basketball aside, the biggest obstacle in any possible Paul deal is his contract. The 10-time All-Star will win $ 41.3 million in 2020-21 and $ 44.2 million in 2021-22, assuming he takes his player option. (In future news, Paul did not reject $ 44.2 million.)

It is an incredible financial commitment for a boy who is about to turn 35 in May. Paying in excess does not mean bad, of course, since Paul averages 17.5 points, 6.7 assists and 4.9 rebounds with 48.8 / 35.9 / 89.5 shooting divisions (field goals / 3 points / free throws) this season. Still, that should be part of the New York calculations. Paul himself is not enough to suddenly push the Knicks out of the basement of the East, and his contract could easily become an albatross.

At least, this leakage at least temporarily drives away the conversation of Spike Lee's drama against James Dolan. The Knicks win!