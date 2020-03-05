Natural gas leak forces evacuation at Boles Junior High School in Arlington – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTMLddb16827f43c6bc1439dafed28368f9211% %MINIFYHTMLddb16827f43c6bc1439dafed28368f9212%
ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A natural gas leak has forced the evacuation of the Boles Junior high school in Arlington.
The call came around 9:45 this morning on SW Green Oaks Blvd, near Park Springs.
A school official said students and staff evacuated the building safely and that no one was injured.
Arlington firefighters are on the scene working to determine what happened.