NASCAR 2021 Calendar: Busch Clash will move to the Daytona circuit as part of the Speedweeks changes

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida – Less than a month after Denny Hamlin celebrated his Daytona 500 Mile crown on the sport's most famous victory lane, Daytona International Speedway has announced significant adjustments to the traditional opening race week of the NASCAR Cup season for 2021 – changing the course of the popular Busch Clash race and condensing the calendar.

Next winter, the Busch Shock will take place on the night of Tuesday, February 9 and will begin six consecutive days of action on the track. The race is also moving from the 2.5 mile high oval of Daytona; instead, the stock cars will run on the famous track circuit for the first time.

The president of Daytona International Speedway, Chip Wile, announced the news Wednesday before the track is hosting the 50th race of this Daytona Supercross weekend.

"We continue to look for opportunities to differentiate the Busch Crash from the Daytona 500 and obviously everything we do at Speedweeks … it's about building around 500," said Wile. "It's about how we can continue to drive and raise the Busch Shock to make it something different. And we've done it with many new initiatives the first weekend."

"We have seen a year-over-year growth with the Busch Crash and that weekend, but to see the resurgence of racing at racetracks and the excitement of fans, we think, why can't we do this?" Wile added.

The circuit in Daytona is best known for hosting the IMSA Rolex 24 At Daytona that opens the season, as well as DAYTONA 200, the main North American races for sports cars and motorcycles, respectively.

The Busch Shock will be followed by the Daytona 500 pole qualification on Wednesday, February 10. The Duel races to establish the rest of the Daytona 500 field will remain on Thursday, February 11 at night, followed by the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Race series on Friday, February 12. The track will have a double title on Saturday, February 13, beginning with the opening of the Xfinity series season and ending with the ARCA Menards Series Lucas Oil 200 series.

The Daytona 500, "The Great American Race," will be held on Sunday, February 14, putting a mark of admiration on the speed week.

"Fans arriving on the track will see six consecutive days of exciting NASCAR action, with no equal days," said Ben Kennedy, vice president of NASCAR racing development.

Holly Cain writes for NASCAR Wire Service.