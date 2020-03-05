My favorite button is the lock button – Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha made her debut with Salman Khan in Dabangg (2010) and since then the actress has worked on several films that have made her the star she is today. The actress has inspired many with her journey through weight loss, her choice of films and her approach to faceless trolls on social networks.

When talking about how she deals with social media trolls in a recent interview with Filmfare, the actress said: "There is a lack of social media etiquette. Faceless people with false identities say anything and everything without respect. It is I better ignore them. My favorite button is the lock button. It's very funny, the person is still waiting for a reaction after posting something unpleasant on my timeline or instigating me. (Laughter) But woh bechara blocks ho jaata hai. I love it. "

On the labor front, the next Sonakshi movie, Bhuj: The pride of India will arrive on the big screen on August 14, 2020.