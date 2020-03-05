MTV is canceling the young and pregnant teenage mom!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

MTO News learned that MTV is canceling one of its best rated reality shows, Teen Mom Young & Pregnant. The program, which has just completed its third season, is not expected to be picked up for a fourth season, according to Viacom executives.

Teen Mom Young & Pregnant is a program derived from the popular MTV program Teen Mom (now Teen Mom OG). And although the qualifications for the program were pretty good for the first two seasons, they were pretty bad for the last.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here