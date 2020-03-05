MTV is canceling the young and pregnant teenage mom!

MTO News learned that MTV is canceling one of its best rated reality shows, Teen Mom Young & Pregnant. The program, which has just completed its third season, is not expected to be picked up for a fourth season, according to Viacom executives.

Teen Mom Young & Pregnant is a program derived from the popular MTV program Teen Mom (now Teen Mom OG). And although the qualifications for the program were pretty good for the first two seasons, they were pretty bad for the last.

The episode of the February 4 show was the best rated show this season: it had 511,000 viewers. The end of the season, which was the second best rated show, attracted 470,000 viewers. But without those two episodes, the season averaged a mere 407,000 viewers per episode.

And the cancellation of the show is fast. MTO News has confirmed that MTV will not film a meeting program for the season that has just ended.

Here is a receipt for that piece of tea, from one of the show producers: