Mother says transgender daughter was taken out of high school dance – Up News Info Tampa

– A mother in Georgia says she was "furious,quot; when she learned that her daughter was taken from a school dance due to her identification as a transgender woman.

Charissa Mehojah says her 13-year-old transgender daughter wore a black blouse, black pants, eye shadow and a rose in her hair when she was taken out of a Valentine's dance at Rice Creek School in Port Wentworth, just northwest of Savannah . .

"I was furious," he told WJCL. "All I was wearing was an outfit that I or you would wear to eat with a loved one."

Mehojah says his daughter was taken out of the dance and isolated in the school library.

"(I was) crying and upset because it was the first time I could express who was inside in a public environment," he said.

Mehojah says that a school counselor told him that he had taken his daughter because she was wearing a costume. She says that when she explained to the counselor and the director that her daughter is transgender, the director asked for "medical proof."

"Instead of apologizing and correcting the behavior, they asked me for medical evidence that my daughter is transgender," Mehojah said.

The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System said that "it is working closely with the family to ensure that the student receives a solidary and supportive learning environment," but denied requesting "medical evidence,quot; that the daughter of Mehojah is transgender.

“Our information does not support the claim that the school principal requested & # 39; medical proof & # 39; in this situation. Rather, reference was made to the word "doctor,quot; in explaining the basis of certain policy exceptions. "

Mehojah says the director verbally apologized to his daughter, but no one contacted her.

“Your years of training is when you start to form who you are at your core. You should be able to express that, ”said Mehojah.