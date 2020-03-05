Morocco authorized to buy US-manufactured 70-ton armored beasts – Defense Blog

Morocco has been authorized to purchase the 70-ton M88A2 HERCULES recovery vehicles for an estimated value of $ 239.35 million.

The United States Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) announced on March 3 that the State Department had approved the Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to Morocco of twenty-five M88A2 Heavy Duty Equipment Recovery Vehicles and Evacuation System (HERCULES) and / or M88A1 ​​long Supply of HERCULES reconditioned vehicles.

"The proposed sale will improve Morocco's ability to meet current and future combat vehicle recovery requirements. Morocco will use the enhanced capacity to allow the training of armored forces to strengthen its defense of the homeland and deter regional threats,quot; said the DSCA. “Morocco intends to use these defense items and services to modernize its armed forces by updating its ability to recover combat vehicles to the rhythm of the updates of its armored units. Morocco will have no difficulty absorbing these vehicles in its armed forces. "

The main function of the M88 is to repair or replace damaged parts in combat vehicles while they are under fire, as well as foreign vehicles that have become stuck or entangled.

The M88 recovery vehicle is one of the largest armored recovery vehicles (ARVs) currently in use by the United States Armed Forces.

The HERCULES was the main 70-ton recovery system during Operation Iraqi Freedom. And, American troops found some other creative uses for their abilities when they used it to tear down Saddam Hussein's statue in Baghdad on April 9, 2003. HERCULES uses a helmet designed for the recovery mission and thoroughly tested by the tests of the U.S. Army UU. Stability and performance have no comparison with any alternative tank-based design.

HERCULES features overlapping armor protection, ballistic skirts, a longer 35-ton boom, a 140,000-pound (63,504 kg) constant traction main winch with 280 feet of cable and a three-ton auxiliary winch to aid cable deployment of the main winch.