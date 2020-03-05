Mischa Barton farewell to the reboot of & # 39; The Hills & # 39; because it's & # 39; boring & # 39;

WENN / FayesVision

According to reports, the actress of & # 39; Ouija House & # 39; It is removed from the reality show television program because its history is tasteless and does not bring enough drama.

Mischa Barton reportedly, it has been removed from the restart of the American reality show "The hills"- for being" too boring ".

The actress was a great signing for the bosses before the premiere of the relaunched series, but has not impressed the viewers.

Production sources told TMZ.com that she is the only cast member of the first series of the restart that has not been invited again for the second, with insider information adding: "The producers found Mischa's story a bit boring, and her personality a bit boring. Simply put, she wasn't bringing much drama to the show. "

It is now said that executives are considering a replacement for the former star of "The o.c.", with alleged candidates that include socialite Caroline D & # 39; Amore.

Brody jenner He is among the original cast members who will return for the second series, with TMZ reporting that he negotiated a new deal with the bosses who will see him bring about $ 50,000 per episode.