Mischa Barton criticizes rival Caroline D & # 39; Amore after rumors of dismissal of & # 39; The Hills & # 39;

The former cast member of & # 39; The Beautiful Life & # 39; responds to his supposed departure from the reboot of & # 39; The Hills & # 39; and does a search for the woman who is rumored to be her replacement in the program.

Yes Mischa Barton has been removed from the second series of "The hills"restart, is news for the actress become a reality star.

It was reported on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 that the bosses had decided not to invite the first "The o.c."He returned for the second season of the revived MTV show because it was" too boring. "

The gossip column of the New York Post, Page Six, also reported that program executives were considering replacing it with DJ and a business owner. Caroline D & # 39; Amore.

However, the suggestion did not work very well with Mischa, who responded to the rumors while sharing a screenshot of an article in Us Weekly that reported the accusations.

"Lol. Where do people get their reports?" she wrote on Instagram, before targeting Caroline, the executive director of the Italian sauce and pasta company Pizza Girl, Inc.

"As if someone saw @carolinedamore try to make their boring bowls of pasta and greasy pizza on TV (sic). I tried it like watching dry paint. Understand the story first. @Usweekly."

In response, Caroline thanked Mischa for increasing orders through her company, sharing a moment of her holding a box of Pizza Girl and writing: "Thank you for the sudden increase in sales of @pizzagirlofficial this morning."

He concluded his publication by adding the comments: "#sellingout #notstoopingtoyourlevel @mischabarton REAL women do not intimidate other women."

Mischa has not yet responded while the bosses of "The Hills" have not commented on the rumors that Caroline is replacing the actress on the show.