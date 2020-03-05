Miranda Kerr shows subtle support for Katy Perry after pregnancy announcement

When Katy Perry announced that she was pregnant with her fiancé, actor Orlando Bloom, Miranda Kerr, Bloom's ex and mother of one of her children, yelled at Perry in the most subtle way, a Us Magazine report suggested.

The 35-year-old model wrote in a legend next to the Instagram video that Perry posted about her belly: "Let's say it's going to be a full summer." Miranda, Bloom's wife from 2010 to 2013, also liked the post on Thursday, March 5.

Orlando, on the other hand, commented with several red-hearted emojis. As previously reported, Bloom and Perry got engaged for the first time last year in February after leaving intermittently for three years. During a conversation with journalists from Us magazine, Kerr, who shares a 9-year-old boy with Orlando, admitted that he had a lot of respect for Katy.

In addition, Kerr admitted that she and Perry had gotten along since the first day they met. Also, think of her as part of the family, what she is technically at the moment. Kerr says that she and Perry really "appreciate each other."

After Kerr and Bloom separated, the model married Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel only a few years later in 2017. The couple's fans know they have two children together, including Myles, 4 months old. Hart, 21 months.

Many fans are delighted that Perry and Orlando are back together. A source who spoke with Us Magazine in December 2019, said Perry and Bloom: "are beyond love."

Earlier, Orlando and Katy sparked rumors after they postponed their wedding for a few months. Online fans thought that maybe there were some problems in their relationship, however, it turned out that it was just because of the location.

Perry said she and Orlando just wanted to make sure they had the best place to exchange votes. They don't want to settle for anything except the absolute best. During a conversation with the media mentioned earlier in July, Perry explained that she and Orlando were "very good."



