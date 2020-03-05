Minnesota Boys & # 39; Hockey State Tournament 2020: preview, calendar, live broadcast, best players to watch

%MINIFYHTMLdb8b39a98a4ea37e0b540e33231bae0b11% %MINIFYHTMLdb8b39a98a4ea37e0b540e33231bae0b12%

One of the nation's most prestigious high school competitions begins on Wednesday when the State of Hockey meets its expectations as the epicenter of all sports played in an ice sheet. Yes, it is time once again for the Minnesota State Children's Hockey Tournament, a 16-team elimination event that produces two state champions and all kinds of memories for players and fans alike.

The tournament lasted only four days, with championship matches on Saturday for Class A and Class AA that served as culminating events. But the impact of "The Tourney,quot; on the local communities involved cannot be measured by dates on a calendar or how many programs can be squeezed into a real battle on ice. Again and again, this wonderful competition never fails to disappoint the departments of intrigue and intensity, regardless of who participates.

What can we expect at this year's show? For starters, you can count on several dozen of the nation's top college hockey recruits and their supporting casts to feverishly compete for the city's school pride and bragging rights. But there is also an additional twist that has become synonymous not only with Minnesota, but also with the sport of hockey in general. As great as the ice product is, the Minnesota state tournament would not be the same without the additional advantage of "Minneflowta,quot; and all the craziness it brings in the form of hairstyles of the early 1990s revealed during pregame presentations .

We understand that some of you may be newbies, and that is why we have prepared this quick description of the 2020 edition.

What is the Minnesota Boys State Hockey Tournament?

The Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) is made up of almost 200 schools from more than 20 conferences across the state, but only 16 teams participate in the state tournament. The lectures are divided into two classes: Class A and Class AA, and play between classes is common during the schedule of a university hockey program. The regular season for both classes runs from the end of November to mid-February, after which the schools are divided into their respective classes for a three-game elimination playoff called "sectionals," with eight sections per class. The winning schools in each section, eight per class for classes A and AA, are re-planted for the right to play for the state championship, or "state," which takes place in St. Paul at the first Xcel Energy Center. week. of March. The state tournament follows the same elimination of three rounds and a single game as the sectionals, and the four quarterfinal matches for Class A and Class AA are played in one day. The winner of each class will be the state champion.

Where is the Minnesota Boys 2020 State Hockey Tournament?

This year's tournament will take place in St. Paul, Minnesota, at the Xcel Energy Center, which is home to the Minnesota Wild of the NHL and Minnesota Timberwolves of the NBA. The arena has hosted the event since March 2000.

When will the Minnesota Boys 2020 State Hockey Tournament take place?

The tournament will take place from Wednesday, March 4 to Saturday, March 7, with the championship games for Class A and Class AA on the last day.

The first of the four quarter finals of Class A on Wednesday begins at 11 a.m., Central Time, followed by a day off on Thursday. The quarter finals of Class AA begin on Thursday also from 11 a.m. CT. On Friday, the semifinals for both classes will be presented, with Class A qualified for the first two games and Class AA closing at night. Class A and Class AA championships will be held on Saturday at 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. CT, respectively, with each title game preceded by a match for third place.

On which channel will the Minnesota Boys 2020 State Hockey Tournament be broadcast?

What schools play in the Minnesota Boys 2020 State Hockey Tournament?

There are 16 participating schools, with eight of each class. The winners of each class will be crowned state champions.

A CLASS AA CLASS Warroad And more St. Cloud Cathedral Blake's school Hermantown Eden Prairie Mahtomedi Moorhead Of the year Hill-murray Monticello Lakeville south Mankato East / Loyola Grove grove Hutchinson Saint Thomas Academy

Complete calendar for the Minnesota Boys 2020 State Hockey Tournament

All Times Eastern / Central

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4 (CLASS A) TIME STREAM PLACE OF EVENTS QF1 (2) St. Cloud Cathedral vs (7) Mankato East / Loyola 12 PM / 11 AM Prep45 Xcel Energy Center QF2 (3) Hermantown vs (6) Monticello 2 PM / 1 PM Prep45 Xcel Energy Center QF3 (1) Warroad vs (8) Hutchinson 7 PM / 6 PM Prep45 Xcel Energy Center QF4 (4) Mahtomedi vs (5) Delano 9 p.m. / 8 p.m. Prep45 Xcel Energy Center THURSDAY, MARCH 5 (CLASS AA) QF1 (2) Blake vs (7) Maple Grove 12 PM / 11 AM Prep45 Xcel Energy Center QF2 (3) Eden Prairie vs (6) Lakeville South 2 PM / 1 PM Prep45 Xcel Energy Center QF3 (1) Andover vs (8) St. Thomas 7 PM / 6 PM Prep45 Xcel Energy Center QF4 (4) Moorhead vs (5) Hill-Murray 9 p.m. / 8 p.m. Prep45 Xcel Energy Center FRIDAY, MARCH 6 Class A SF1 QF1 winner vs winner QF2 12 PM / 11 AM Prep45 Xcel Energy Center Class A SF2 QF3 winner vs winner QF4 2 PM / 1 PM Prep45 Xcel Energy Center Class AA SF2 (winner QF3 vs winner QF4) 7 PM / 6 PM Prep45 Xcel Energy Center Class AA SF1 (winner QF1 vs winner QF2) 9 p.m. / 8 p.m. Prep45 Xcel Energy Center SATURDAY MARCH 7 Class A Championship 1 pm. / 12 p.m. Prep45 Xcel Energy Center AA class championship 8 PM / 7 PM Prep45 Xcel Energy Center Third place and consolation matches THURSDAY, MARCH 5 Consolation SF1 (Class A) 11am. / 10 a.m. PrepSpotlightTV 3M Arena in Mariucci Consolation SF2 (Class A) 1 pm. / 12 p.m. PrepSpotlightTV 3M Arena in Mariucci FRIDAY, MARCH 6 Consolation SF1 (Class AA) 11am. / 10 a.m. PrepSpotlightTV 3M Arena in Mariucci Consolation SF2 (Class AA) 1 pm. / 12 p.m. PrepSpotlightTV 3M Arena in Mariucci SATURDAY MARCH 7 Third place game (class A 10 a.m. / 9 a.m. PrepSpotlightTV Xcel Energy Center Final Consolation (class A) 11am. / 10 a.m. PrepSpotlightTV 3M Arena in Mariucci Final Consolation (class AA) 1 pm. / 12 p.m. PrepSpotlightTV 3M Arena in Mariucci Third place game (class AA 1 pm. / 12 p.m. PrepSpotlightTV Xcel Energy Center

Best players to see

Grant Slukynsky, Center; Warroad (Northern Michigan)

As Mr. Hockey's finalist for the best player in the state, Slukynsky is Warroad's No. 1 center and striker when things get tough. It is a double threat that can pass the disk as well as it can end, but also thinks that the game is at a high level and records a ton of minutes.

Blake Biondi, Center; Hermantown (Minnesota-Duluth)

Biondi is a prolific scorer who is one of the best strikers in the nation. He played for the USA Team. UU. At the level of children under 17 years and also participated in the Ivan Hlinka under 18 tournament after being invited to play in the precious US National Team Development Program. UU. He has an excellent shot, but he also has the talent and creativity to improve his linemates.

Ben Steeves, left wing; Eden Prairie (Minnesota-Duluth)

A fast skating goal scorer that is used in all situations, Steeves has been the driving force behind Eden Prairie's powerful attack, which he lost in the game for last year's title to Edina and is looking for his first state title since 2011. Steeves was the only Eagles finalist for Mr. Hockey.

Wyatt Kaiser, defense; Andover (Minnesota-Duluth)

Kaiser, a mature and balanced two-way defender with excellent mobility and a special ability to catch overly enthusiastic preachers, also played for the US Select squad. UU. In the Hlinka and is a candidate for Mr. Hockey. He is the key figure of possibly the best defense body of the tournament.

Jack Smith, Center; St. Cloud Cathedral (Minnesota-Duluth)

A game maker with soft gloves and an excellent shot, Smith also rejected an NTDP position to help take Cathedral to the Class A title last year. He was injured for a good part of his last year, but was almost unstoppable in the sections.

Blake Perbix, Right Wing, St. Cloud Cathedral (No obligation)

A horse along the boards and an impressive versatile striker, Perbix along with his teammates Smith and Nate Warner are in the race for the best line in the state. It has excellent vision and puts a soft touch on your passes when necessary.