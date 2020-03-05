Mikaela Shiffrin plans to return to the World Cup races – Up News Info

Mikaela Shiffrin plans to return to the World Cup races - The Denver Post

By Bill Pennington, The New York Times

In the first week of February, when Mikaela Shiffrin sat in a Colorado room preparing a video tribute to her father, Jeff Shiffrin, who had died after an accident at home days before, the surrounding mountains were filled with snow.

Shiffrin had moved away from the World Cup circuit, where he is the three-time reigning champion; the absence extended to six weeks while she and the family concentrated on her loss.

Shiffrin examined 112 hours of home movies, editing them in a 20-minute video that will be shown at a private memorial service for Jeff, who was 65.

"Instead of me speaking, I wanted everyone to see the father we knew, hear his voice and hear him laugh," said Shiffrin, a two-time Olympic ski racing champion, in a telephone interview Tuesday night.

"But the snow kept falling and we thought: did my father, who loved skiing after a big storm, sent this?" Shiffrin said. “It was like I was saying,‘ Why do you spend your time on this from me? Go out and ski. "

The next day, with his mother, Eileen, his older brother, Taylor, and some family friends, Shiffrin ventured into the mountain trails of Vail Valley, where his parents taught him to ski.

"We did it more for Dad than anything else," Shiffrin said. “He restored some things. We needed it. "

While he had not seriously considered whether he would return to the World Cup this season, three days after the informal ski outing with his family, Shiffrin resumed running training.

"I reached a point where I don't think I can live with myself if I don't try to go back to the front door," Shiffrin said.

On Thursday, he plans to fly to Sweden to prepare for three races next week at Are, the country's leading site for alpine skiing. The final of the World Cup season, where Shiffrin could compete up to five times, is scheduled for March 18-22 in Cortina d & # 39; Ampezzo, Italy, if the organizing officials do not cancel the event due to concerns of coronavirus

"Maybe it's something that makes me feel closer to him," Shiffrin said about returning to the competition, adding that he liked to think that his father would somehow be watching his performance. “Maybe it helps my mother feel closer to him. If not, we will return home. "

