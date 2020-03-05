Mikaela Shiffrin plans to return to the World Cup races – Up News Info

By Bill Pennington, The New York Times

In the first week of February, when Mikaela Shiffrin sat in a Colorado room preparing a video tribute to her father, Jeff Shiffrin, who had died after an accident at home days before, the surrounding mountains were filled with snow.

Shiffrin had moved away from the World Cup circuit, where he is the three-time reigning champion; the absence extended to six weeks while she and the family concentrated on her loss.

Shiffrin examined 112 hours of home movies, editing them in a 20-minute video that will be shown at a private memorial service for Jeff, who was 65.

"Instead of me speaking, I wanted everyone to see the father we knew, hear his voice and hear him laugh," said Shiffrin, a two-time Olympic ski racing champion, in a telephone interview Tuesday night.

"But the snow kept falling and we thought: did my father, who loved skiing after a big storm, sent this?" Shiffrin said. “It was like I was saying,‘ Why do you spend your time on this from me? Go out and ski. "

The next day, with his mother, Eileen, his older brother, Taylor, and some family friends, Shiffrin ventured into the mountain trails of Vail Valley, where his parents taught him to ski.

"We did it more for Dad than anything else," Shiffrin said. “He restored some things. We needed it. "

While he had not seriously considered whether he would return to the World Cup this season, three days after the informal ski outing with his family, Shiffrin resumed running training.

"I reached a point where I don't think I can live with myself if I don't try to go back to the front door," Shiffrin said.

On Thursday, he plans to fly to Sweden to prepare for three races next week at Are, the country's leading site for alpine skiing. The final of the World Cup season, where Shiffrin could compete up to five times, is scheduled for March 18-22 in Cortina d & # 39; Ampezzo, Italy, if the organizing officials do not cancel the event due to concerns of coronavirus

"Maybe it's something that makes me feel closer to him," Shiffrin said about returning to the competition, adding that he liked to think that his father would somehow be watching his performance. “Maybe it helps my mother feel closer to him. If not, we will return home. "

The decision to compete again is the first concrete step that Shiffrin, who will turn 25 on March 13, has taken while contemplating his new reality. Last month has been a whirlwind.

"We really haven't started the grieving process," he said. "We are a kind of existence."

When Mikaela and Eileen, who in the past acted as their daughter's coach and travel companion, received the news of Jeff's accident on February 1 while training in Europe, it took them several hours to organize a flight to Denver. After driving for five hours, they ended up at the Munich airport and were waiting in line to board when at the periphery of their vision they saw a tall man approaching them.

"Mikaela and I were holding hands, holding each other's arms, only in shock and trembling," said Eileen, who feared they would be asked to talk about skiing at an inconvenient time.

The man was Bode Miller, the most decorated male skier in the United States, who was on the same flight. He approached without saying a word and hugged Mikaela.

Upon returning from Europe, the Shiffrins, along with a number of other family and friends, were in the Denver hospital where Jeff, a leading anesthesiologist in the area, had been transported.

"He was really surrounded by love," Mikaela said about his father's last moments on February 2. The family has refused to reveal details of the incident; A coroner called it an accident and mentioned the cause of death as a head injury.

Once they returned to the mountains of Colorado, Shiffrin said, the planning of the memorial reception took time after Jeff's death, as well as the handling of the many financial and legal details that had to be resolved.

"Everyone asks us if we are well," Shiffrin said. "My father's attitude was always that we must continue, we must continue to learn and improve. That is what we are doing. We have not reached an agreement with whatever this new reality is. It still seems an alternative reality."

In recent days, the Shiffrins have begun enlarging Jeff's photos to 20 by 36 inches and placing them around his home in Colorado.

"At first, I didn't want to look at photos, because I didn't want to feel the pain," Mikaela said. "But then you get over that part and you still feel a little sad, but the overwhelming part is that we are so incredibly grateful that he was our father, that he was my mother's husband, that he was ours."

"The best way to honor someone's memory is to be so grateful that it existed in your life."

At the Munich airport last month, after hugging a crying Mikaela for several minutes, the Shiffrins asked Miller how he knew about Jeff's accident, since they had only told relatives and close associates. Miller, the hero of Mikaela's ski racing while growing up, replied that he didn't know about his loss.

"Bode said he saw us and could say something was wrong," said Eileen. “I mean, of all people. Of all times."

In 2018, Miller's daughter, Emmy, 19 months old, accidentally drowned in a neighbor's pool. Five years earlier, Miller's younger brother, Chelone, had died of an apparent seizure.

Aware that Miller and his wife, Morgan, have since become advocates for water safety and have continued to grow their family, Mikaela called the opportunity to reunite as soothing, even inspiring. He saw hope when all there was was despair.

"I was just seeing Bode at the time," Shiffrin said, "and at first he said nothing, but it was like: No, it's not right, you're not well." But in the same way, everything will be fine. "