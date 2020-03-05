Mika Zibanejad of the Rangers impresses with a five-goal night in the critical victory against the Capitals

On a night where Alex Ovechkin scored twice, Mika Zibanejad stole the show in the Garden.

With his team fighting for a place in the playoffs, the New York Rangers striker put his team on his shoulders Thursday night and scored five goals, including the game's winning goal in a 6-5 time victory extra on the Washington Capitals.

Zibanejad culminated the night with the game winner 33 seconds in the extra frame in a partial escape after receiving an accurate feed from Artemi Panarin to seal the historical performance.

The Swede joins the exclusive company becoming the third Ranger to achieve five goals in the 93-year history of the franchise, joining Don Murdoch (1976) and Mark Pavelich (1983). He also became the first NHL player to score five goals and the winning goal of the game in overtime since Sergei Fedorov of the Red Wings on December 26, 1996, also against the Washington Capitals.

Zibanejad's race night also showed a wide variety of scoring ways: deflection, shooting, snapshot, rebound and reverse.

His teammates surprised him once he entered the locker room:

And head coach David Quinn summed up the night perfectly.

New York needed Zibanejad to step forward in the absence of Chris Kreider while recovering from a fractured foot. He now has 38 goals in the season and is nine goals from Boston Bruins striker David Pastrnak for the leadership of Rocket Richard.

The victory also provided much-needed points for the Rangers, as they approached two of the New York islanders for the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.