Men in Black's director, Barry Sonnenfeld, reveals that his cousin sexually abused him and that his family did nothing

In a new memory, Barry Sonnenfeld, the most famous Hollywood director for working with Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones in the Men in black franchise, revealed that one of his cousins ​​sexually abused as a child.

Barry Sonnenfeld calls your mother he introduces the principal explaining his abuse stories in detail, including the fact that his adult cousin, cousin Mike, sexually abused him. The man also abused other children in the neighborhood, Barry explained.

During a conversation with Page Six reporters, the 66-year-old director said he talked to his father in 2014, Sonny, about the incident, but did not get the reaction and explanation he considered appropriate. Sonnenfeld claims that his father had dealt with the sexual incident in private, without talking to his wife, but never did anything about it.

Barry said his father knew something had happened, but he wasn't too worried about it. Sonnenfeld told him that "child abuse,quot; did not have the same "stigma,quot; as before. Sonnenfeld's father was 94 years old.

Barry's father, Sonny, allegedly told him that he didn't think Mike was bothering him, but "played with (his) p * nis." Horrified by his father's explanation, Barry says he collapsed that afternoon from sciatic pain and after returning home, he spent the night crying in his bed.

Barry was surprised by his family's response to the terrible experience, writing in his book that he thought everyone involved should have been imprisoned, including his cousin, Mike, his mother and his father.

In addition, Barry explained an incident one night when his mother invited him to a dinner that included his girlfriend of the time and his two children, with Mike there as well. Barry suggested that his mother was a "narcissistic alcoholic,quot; who continually threatened to commit suicide.

Coincidentally, he said cousin Mike would be there and added that Barry didn't have to worry because he would watch him closely to make sure he wouldn't do anything inappropriate.

Ad

Later, echoing her husband's explanation about Mike's behavior towards Barry, she told him that sexual abuse of minors did not have the same weight as now.



Post views:

0 0