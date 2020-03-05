Melyssa Ford and Toccara Jones remember the moment they discovered they were dating Drake at the same time

Melyssa Ford and Blue Telusma have just released the last episode of their podcast "I'm here for the food", And this episode introduces the,quot; America’s Next Top Model "alumnus, Toccara Jones.

In the episode titled "Chicks Over D * cks," the women talked about the importance of brotherhood, and during their discussion, the women remembered the moment they discovered they were dating the same guy at the same time. There were two incidents in which they had no idea that they were talking to the same guy, and then they found out while talking about it during their usual time as girls.

One of the guys that both women dated at the same time without knowing it, was not another Champagne Daddy also known as Drake. Melyssa said at the time that he had been talking to Toccara about his new boo while they were hanging out.

While they were hanging out, Tocorra had been preparing to bond with Drake.

Toccara said: "I didn't say anything at that time about what I would normally do, but we had already had an incident with someone totally different. So I said let me handle this differently than that."

The next day, Toccara went to Melyssa's house and told him they were dating the same guy. Both ladies ended up finishing things with him, and Melyssa said: “There was no way I would lose my friend with this guy, no matter who the damn he was. I was not losing my girlfriend. "

Watch the ladies talk about the moment at the mark 1: 11: 23-1: 16: 29:

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94