Melissa Benoist waiting for the first child with Chris Wood

By sharing the happy news through a social media post, the protagonist of & # 39; Supergirl & # 39; She comments that a non-canine child comes to her family with her actor husband.

"Supergirl"star Melissa Benoist is pregnant

The actress and her actor husband, Chris Wood, expect your first child.

"A non-canine child will come to our family very soon!" He captioned an Instagram photo of the couple and their dogs. "@christophrwood has always been an old father by nature, but now he will be a real one."

The couple married in September (19), and Wood also celebrates a new important role on television: he will lead the long-awaited cast. "Thirties" continuation.