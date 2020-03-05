Meghan Markle returns to the United Kingdom for final royal engagements with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has officially returned to the United Kingdom for her final commitments as a senior member of the royal family. The Duchess of Sussex arrived in Britain on Thursday, marking her first trip to the country since Megxit's surprising announcement in early January, to join Prince Harry, who arrived in the United Kingdom last week.

According to the sun, Meghan and Harry's final series of engagements will begin with the Endeavor Fund awards at Mansion House on Thursday night in London, which is an event for wounded soldiers.

On Friday, March 6, Harry will have a solo appearance at the inauguration of a new Silverstone Racing museum. And, on Saturday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will attend the Mountbatten Music Festival for Royal Marines charities at the Royal Albert Hall.

Markle will make a solo appearance on March 8 at events that will celebrate International Women's Day. The final royal appearance of the couple will take place on March 9 when they join Queen Elizabeth, Prince William, Kate Middleton and the rest of the royal family for the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.

Markle arrives in the United Kingdom just after a four-hour "heart to heart,quot; conversation between Queen Elizabeth and Prince Harry, which reportedly took place last Sunday. According to experts, the monarch had lunch with his grandson, and it was the perfect time for "both to say their part."

"When Harry and Meghan announced that they wanted to quit smoking, everything happened very fast and was very stressful for everyone involved," a source explained. “Sunday was the first time the Queen had the opportunity to talk to Harry on her own and really discover what her plans are. It was a much more relaxed environment and both could say what they thought. ”

The source says that Queen Elizabeth ended the meeting by telling Prince Harry: "You are very loved and you will always be welcome."

Ad

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left their son Archie Harrison in Canada while they finished their royal duties. Although the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said during their Megxit announcement that they plan to divide their time between the United Kingdom and North America, experts say the couple will spend most of their time in Canada and the United States.



Post views:

0 0