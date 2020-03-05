Meghan Markle demands that the agent find a role of Marvel Superhero Film

Meghan Markle is already moving out of her departure from the British Royal Family, and the actress reportedly ordered her agent to find her in a Marvel superhero movie.

According to an agency source that is also the home of Markle's agent, Nick Collins, says the former royalty "has said he wants his return to acting to be part of a joint cast in something like a movie of superheroes. " What a movie for her. He says she is available and open to the best deals. "

Collins works for the Hollywood Gersh Agency, according to the Mail.

"Meghan is planning a series of meetings in Hollywood. She has already made the voiceover of Disney and now she knows she is looking for a superhero movie, such as voiceover or even on the screen," Mail's source continued.

"She knows she can't wear a movie as an actress. People can't get over the fact that it's Meghan Markle. But she's determined to act again and believes that a great movie together is the way to go … something that it pays a lot, but that doesn't put it in front and center. "