Meghan Markle demands that the agent find a role of Marvel Superhero Film

Bradley Lamb
Meghan Markle is already moving out of her departure from the British Royal Family, and the actress reportedly ordered her agent to find her in a Marvel superhero movie.

According to an agency source that is also the home of Markle's agent, Nick Collins, says the former royalty "has said he wants his return to acting to be part of a joint cast in something like a movie of superheroes. " What a movie for her. He says she is available and open to the best deals. "

