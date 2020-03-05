Megan Thee Stallion updated fans about what has been happening with the legal battle against her label

Megan Thee Stallion is currently facing a battle in which many artists get entangled. She is trying to renegotiate the terms of her contract with her label, which was trying to prevent her from playing new music.

Megan signed an agreement when he was only 20 years old. The problem with the contract is that the label gets most of its profits and has to pay almost everything it takes to be an artist and get out of its share of the pay.

After revealing his problems to fans on Instagram, he gathered a legal team that established a temporary restraining order for label chief Carl Crawford that allows him to launch his new project titled Suga on Friday.

Carl and the legend of Houston, J Prince, have expressed much about Megan's claims. Crawford tried to challenge the judge's restraining order in vain.

Now that it is consolidated that he can release new music tomorrow, Megan turned to Instagram to update his fan base on what is happening.

She shared a beautiful photo of herself with a legend that said: ‘THE FACTS ARE FACTS AND THE FACTS ARE PUBLIC ️ ️ I am extremely pleased that 1501 and Carl Crawford have rejected the request to dissolve the Court order and try to prevent my music from being published. I will continue with the launch of "SUGA,quot;. On Friday, March 6, to be clear, I will defend myself and I will not allow two men to intimidate me, I AM NOT PROPERTY. They are choosing to highlight the theme of musical divisions … talk about everything else. This has nothing to do with anyone else, including JAY-Z, stop diverting and try to make this an advertising trick, I want my rights, the facts are; 1. 1501 does not want to approve my budget to present my project that the court is allowing to release. 2. 1501 tried to stop my release, I prevailed in court 3. 1501 tried to fight against today's decision, the court denied the request of 1501🤷🏽‍♀️ respect my deceased mother, she is not here, you do not know her , you weren't involved. Carl should speak for himself. All facts are public records available at the Houston courthouse.

This is just a small victory for the rapper. With luck, the artist and the label could reach some kind of agreement that benefits both parties.



