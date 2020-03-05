Megan Tag Chief Thee Stallion: "Nothing is true that she said!"

Carl Crawford, the former Major League Baseball player and now Founder of 1501 Entertainment, the independent label with which Megan Thee Stallion is signed, denies that his accusations that he is blocking the release of new music because she asked to renegotiate her contract it's a lie.

"It's a lie," Crawford told Billboard. "Nothing is true that she said. I being greedy and taking money from her, that's crazy. I never tried to take anything away from her. All we did was give, give, give."

The rapper has a four-album deal with the label and also signed with 300 Entertainment.

"Let's talk about your contract. It's a great contract for a newbie," he asked the publication. "What contract gives you parts of your teachers and 40% royalties and all that sort of thing? Ask Jay-Z to withdraw one of his artists' first contracts, and compare it to what Megan got … I guarantee I never taught you that. "

Crawford was surprised by Megan's recent post on Instagram Live where he criticized the label for being "greedy."

"My initial reaction was:" Man, I can't believe this is serious. "She has so many holes in her story, and she's almost delusional. The Hollywood bubble and her eight million followers have really clouded her head, because the things he says are not true, it is a lie, nothing is true what he said, I am greedy and taking money away, that is crazy, I never tried to take anything away from him, the only thing he ever did was give, give, give Now, he fell in love with the oldest trick in the industry: the theme of conquering and dividing. "

Crawford said everything is fine, but that she wants Megan to honor her original deal with him, something she doesn't want to be under current terms.

"They want to make a big deal about it. We sign an agreement. Let's honor your contract and keep doing business as we've been doing and everything is fine. Nobody is trying to steal from you."