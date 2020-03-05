Meek Mill says he didn't like publications about Petty's arrest at the & # 39; zoo & # 39; from Kenneth

Twitter caught fire on Wednesday after news of the arrest of Nicki Minaj's husband, Kenneth "Zoo,quot; Petty, was heard, but Meek Mill jumped on Twitter to deny claims that he had "liked,quot; publications about Zoo's detention by the federals.

"You'll never see me that I like something about someone catching a case, I just wouldn't say anything! End of that," he tweeted.

