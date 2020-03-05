Meek Mill denies shading Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty for arrest

WENN / Instagram / Judy Eddy

Taking his Twitter account, Meek addresses speculation that he cast a shadow on Kenneth, who was arrested for not registering as a sex offender after moving to California.

meek mill seemed to refuse to get involved in another drama with Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty. After he liked an Instagram post about Kenneth's arrest for not registering as a sex offender after moving from New York to California in 2019, the rapper denies casting the couple's shadow.

Taking his Twitter account on Wednesday, Meek addressed the speculation. Without telling anyone, the spitter "Going Bad" wrote to his followers online: "You will never see me that I like something from someone catching a case, I would simply say nothing! End of that."

However, people did not buy their words because the screenshot of their activity on social networks clearly showed the opposite. "But you liked Meek," a fan insisted. Not convinced by the rapper's tweet, someone else asked: "So who liked it, then meek?"

The Shade Room previously suggested that Meek read the news about the latest legal issues involving Nicki's husband by liking an Instagram post about the news. His action led people to jokingly call him "mean."

"Near duck Y [50 cents], petty and petty levels are in the fasho conversation, "said one fan. Another fan suggested that Meek" is still in love with her, period, "and someone added:" Obviously it hurts that QUEEN has lost you. "

LAPD officials discovered that Kenneth is a registered sex offender in New York State, but had not registered in his new home state of California when he was arrested in Beverly Hills in November last year. He was allegedly arrested after surrender, but since then he has been released on $ 20,000 bail. He faces up to 10 years in prison if he is convicted of the federal charge for not registering.

Kenneth Petty is a level two registered sex offender in New York, which means he is a "moderate risk of recidivism." He was convicted of attempted first-degree rape in 1995. He served almost 4 years in New York State prison and was required to register as a sex offender when he is released.