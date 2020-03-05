MDOT awards grant for replacement of bridges in Dearborn – Up News Info Detroit

BORN, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation has awarded a grant from the state transportation economic development fund that will support more than 4,800 new and existing jobs at the Ford Motor Co. Rouge Complex in Dearborn.

The Category A grant from the Transportation Economic Development Fund for the design of bridges totaling $ 3,500,000 will help leverage more than $ 695,000,000 in private investment, at a private / public investment ratio of almost 199 to 1.

%MINIFYHTML8ba42bca60c5d1e367d1ab33186d6b9b11% %MINIFYHTML8ba42bca60c5d1e367d1ab33186d6b9b12%

Ford Motor Co. designs, manufactures, markets and services a complete line of cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified and luxury vehicles. The company also provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Co. and seeks leadership positions in electrification, autonomous vehicles and mobility solutions. Ford's operations at its Rouge facilities have an impact of $ 9.8 billion on the general state economy and support 67,000 jobs across the state.

Ford currently employs 4,500 workers at the Dearborn truck plant that produces the F-150 truck. The plant is located southwest of the intersection of Miller Road / Rotunda Drive. A detailed inspection in August 2017 identified a severe deterioration at the Miller Road and Rotunda Drive bridges over the Conrail and CN rail lines. Temporary supports were installed to allow bridges to remain open to traffic without weight restrictions. Ford is concerned that if the bridges are not replaced soon, they may end up closed to traffic, which will greatly affect Ford's access to its facilities.

With Wayne County's guarantee that the bridges will be replaced, Ford has announced plans to produce a hybrid and full-battery electric version of the F-150 truck at the Dearborn truck plant. The production of the new trucks will generate 300 additional jobs at the Dearborn facilities. Ford also manufactures the F-150 at the Kansas City truck plant in Missouri. Any closure or weight restriction on the Miller Road Bridge could force Ford to reevaluate its commitment to continue building the F-150 truck at this Michigan site.

"Ford greatly appreciates the support of MDOT to help replace the Miller Road Bridge," said Gabby Bruno, director of regional government relations for Ford Motor Co. "This bridge has been considered structurally deficient even though it serves as a critical pathway for the thousands of Ford employees who trust him to get to and from work safely. "

The total cost of this project is $ 62,000,000, including $ 3,500,000 in TEDF Category A funds and $ 58,500,000 from the Wayne County Department of Public Services. The $ 3.5 million in TEDF funds will be used to design the new bridges now so Wayne County can build the bridges before the end of the life of the temporary supports.

Enacted in 1987 and reauthorized in 1993, the TEDF helps finance projects of roads, highways and streets that are critical for the movement of people and products, and to take workers to their jobs, materials for producers and manufacturers, and finished products for the consumers.

The TEDF "Category A,quot; or "Directed Industries Program,quot; grants provide state funds for roadway improvements that allow road agencies to respond quickly to the transportation needs of expanding businesses and eliminate inappropriate roads as an obstacle for private investment and job creation. Eligible highway agencies include MDOT, county road commissions, cities and towns.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.