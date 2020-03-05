Matt Barnes seems to be wanting to crush beef with Baby Mama

Instagram

In a new interview, the former Golden State Warriors player admits that "he was not perfect but I am not a bad person," and added that he "really made an effort" all this time.

Up News Info –

Matt Barnes apparently he is tired of fighting with his baby mom Anansa Sims. The former Golden State Warriors player revealed in a new interview that he wished he could have a civil relationship with Anansa, with whom he shares a son together.

While visiting "The Hollywood Unlocked," the retired athlete said his relationship with the large-scale model, who accused him of harassment, progressed rapidly and in a few months, Sims discovered that he was pregnant. That led them to have a serious discussion about the state of their relationship.

%MINIFYHTMLaa5e765dac4d0873fca7957c6447867c11% %MINIFYHTMLaa5e765dac4d0873fca7957c6447867c12%

"It was more on the side of & # 39; This is fast, is it the right move for us? Our relationship is new & # 39;" he explained. According to him, Anansa replied: "It will work."

"I really made an effort. I took a family photo. When did you see me in a family photo? I published it. I just didn't feel comfortable all the time and I think that's as dumb as I am." I've spent so much money as I have lost in the judicial battles and with my ex and as much as I have been dragged through the mud and everything, "he continued.

He added: "For me I am about to be selfish and you have to fit into my game plan, on my way, and continue with that or it will not work … I just want to be happy and with so many people dying, I pushing 40, you realize that life is short and that it is important to be happy while you are here, so I left. "

Matt admitted that "I was not perfect, but I am not a bad person." He explained: "I have done nothing to deserve a restraining order. I am very transparent to a failure and the situation was no longer a comfortable situation for me and my twins and I decided to get away from it." "You can no longer separate and go their separate ways, someone is going to put them in your ear, your mother or your relatives are going to put them in your ear and it's crazy."

<br />

Despite the tension between him and his baby, Matt revealed that he wished he and Anansa could "be friends." In addition, he wanted to be "on a regular schedule" with his son.