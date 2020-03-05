Match report – Leeds 66-12 Toronto





Luke Gale marked his 300th appearance in his career with two attempts to help send Leeds Rhinos to the top of the Super League in a 66-12 loss of Toronto Wolfpack visitors on Thursday night.

Double the first half of Robert Lui, plus one for fellow midfielder Gale and other Brad Dwyer scores, Richie Myler and Ash Handley, all converted by Rhyse Martin, saw the rhinos advancing 36-6 in the break at Headingley

Loan firm Jack Wells gave Toronto a glimmer of hope after the break, but the second and most converted attempts by Gale de Cameron Smith, Mikolaj Oledzki, Adam Cuthbertson and Konrad Hurrell achieved a convincing victory for the home team.

