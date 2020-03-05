Mars Rover gets name before launch in July

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLA. – NASA's next Mars rover finally has a name. Perseverance, a six-wheeled robotic explorer, will take off this summer to collect Martian samples for its eventual return to Earth.

The name was suggested by Alex Mather, a seventh grade student from Virginia, as part of a name contest for American schoolchildren. The US space agency announced it Thursday at Alex's school in Burke, Virginia, and was able to read his winning essay live on NASA television.

“We are a kind of explorers and we will encounter many setbacks on the way to Mars. However, we can persevere, "Alex wrote." We, not as a nation, but as humans, will not give up. The human race will always persevere in the future. "

NASA's associate administrator for scientific missions, Thomas Zurbuchen, said the Space Agency's Curiosity rover has been roaming around Mars since 2012, when Alex and his classmates were babies or toddlers.

"Perseverance and curiosity together are what exploration is all about," he said.

Nearly 4,700 volunteer judges had reduced a group of 28,000 contest entries to 155 semifinalists. Once it was reduced to nine finalists, the public was invited to vote online.

Mather and her family won a trip to Cape Canaveral, Florida, to see Perseverance being launched into space. The boy fell in love with space at age 11 while attending Space Camp in Huntsville, Alabama. That was when the video games were in the background. He said he wants to become an engineer and work for NASA.

The rover is being prepared at NASA's Kennedy Space Center. The nameplate will be on the robotic arm of the rover and will serve as a rock protector.

The Associated Press Department of Health and Science receives support from the Department of Scientific Education of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. The AP is solely responsible for all content.