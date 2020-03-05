Mark Ruffalo confirms that he is in talks to join & # 39; She-Hulk & # 39;

%MINIFYHTMLfdc2500e77272724a73c2804600a1c4b11% %MINIFYHTMLfdc2500e77272724a73c2804600a1c4b12%

WENN / Derrick Salters

The Bruce Banner cartoonist reveals that he is in early conversations to join the cast members of the next superhero series and play a mentor for the new Hulk.

Up News Info –

Mark Ruffalo is in preliminary talks to star in the new Disney + show "She hulk".

Ruffalo revealed that he discussed returning to his role as Bruce Banner during an appearance at the C2E2 convention in Chicago, Illinois, on Sunday, March 1, 2020, according to the SyFyWire website.

%MINIFYHTMLfdc2500e77272724a73c2804600a1c4b13% %MINIFYHTMLfdc2500e77272724a73c2804600a1c4b14%

"There is talk of that, but everything is preliminary," Ruffalo told a fan who asked if he would appear on the show. "It would be nice to see Banner, Hulk, the teacher (or) someone who appears to help and guide or be a gentle presence of She-Hulk as a friend."

%MINIFYHTMLfdc2500e77272724a73c2804600a1c4b15% %MINIFYHTMLfdc2500e77272724a73c2804600a1c4b16%

As to whether an appearance would include the participation of Banner / Hulk with She-Hulk's origin story in the comics, in which Jennifer Walters, a Banner cousin receives a blood transfusion fed by Gamma, Ruffalo said he believes It is probable.

"I think so, yes," Ruffalo said. "But I don't have much control over that."

"She-Hulk" is currently under development with a release and release date yet to be announced.

The star also talked about her role in a television adaptation of Oscar-winning thriller by Bong Joon-ho "Parasite".

"I could be playing father in Parasite in a television show, "he shared." I would love to do it. We are waiting for the script and all that, but yes, that is quite true and is in process. "