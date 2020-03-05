Mark Hamill treats a girl with an R2-D2 bionic arm to surprise video chat

WENN / JRP

Luke Skywalker cartoonist sets up video chat when he learns that the fan of & # 39; Star Wars & # 39; Brit Brit Tadlock became the first girl in history to be equipped with the prosthetic arm.

Up News Info –

Mark hamill He has thrilled a "Star Wars" fan with a video chat after learning that he had become the first girl in history to have an R2-D2 style prosthetic arm.

The British Bella Tadlock, 11, published a video of her receiving the bionic arm, designed in the style of the droid "Star Wars" R2-D2, on Twitter, and when Luke Skywalker himself found the images, he organized a surprise video chat .

%MINIFYHTMLc42c163ac4ba0ead5aac44603f0efd2311% %MINIFYHTMLc42c163ac4ba0ead5aac44603f0efd2312%

The big surprise took place earlier this week (as of March 2) and during the conversation, Bella gave her biggest fan a demonstration of her new arm and asked Hamill to name her favorite movie of "The Star Wars, "a question he confessed was too difficult to answer. Respond, saying: "It's like saying, & # 39; Who is your favorite brother or who is your favorite sister? & # 39;"

<br />

The actor ended the conversation with his immortal Skywalker line, "May the force be with you, always."