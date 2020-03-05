Mariah Carey disconnects from Hawaii concert due to coronavirus

Instagram

The singer of & # 39; All I want for Christmas is you & # 39; She apologizes after she is forced to postpone her next show in Hawaii amid concerns about ongoing coronavirus threats.

Mariah Carey He has performed a concert in Hawaii for fears surrounding the spread of the coronavirus.

Since its appearance in China in December 2019, the virus has caused outbreaks worldwide, which has led governments to impose travel and event restrictions, and artists, including Stormzy, Avril Lavigne, Halsey, and BTS to cancel or postpone concerts.

Mariah is the last interpreter to have a date victim of the disease and announces that she will postpone the presentation of next Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu due to travel restrictions and fears for the safety of her fans.

"Aloha Hawaii! I'm so sad to announce that I postpone my program for November," he wrote on Instagram on Tuesday. "I was so excited to return to Hawaii in my & # 39; anniversary month & # 39 ;, but the evolution of international travel restrictions forces us to consider everyone's safety and well-being."

By postponing the program until November, he revealed that instead he will perform one of his Christmas shows in the state of the Pacific Ocean.

The pop diva added: "I'm super excited to come to Honolulu in November and perform my great special show. All I want for Christmas is you and Hits for the first time in Hawaii! I can't wait to see you! Stay safe! ! !! "

The virus has now infected more than 94,000 worldwide, killing more than 3,000, and its spread has jeopardized everything from movie releases to concerts and sporting events due to fear of a worldwide pandemic.