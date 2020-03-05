Margo Price reveals that she was close to being caught in Nashville Tornado

Instagram

Although reeling from the devastation caused in her hometown, the singer of & # 39; All American Made & # 39; She admits that she feels & # 39; fortunate to be alive and still have a home & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Country singer Margo price He is "fortunate to be alive" after he narrowly escaped the deadly tornado that swept through Nashville, Tennessee, in the early hours of Tuesday, March 3.

The "All American Made" star is reeling from the devastation caused in her hometown, especially when she was so close to being caught in the big storm after leaving Monday night, oblivious to the weather warnings.

%MINIFYHTMLb3723f326494cd07de49e76d83e80d1511% %MINIFYHTMLb3723f326494cd07de49e76d83e80d1512%

"My heart is breaking through Nashville today. We left Five Points (neighborhood) a few minutes before the tornado hit completely without knowing it was coming. I feel fortunate to be alive and still have a home," she posted on Twitter.

By sharing a link to an article on how to help those directly affected by the tornado, Margo added: "This is how you can help those in need."

<br />

Margo was not the only singer grateful to have dodged the disaster. Dierks Bentley he reveals that he and his crew were in the air while the storm was approaching, and he doubts that his plane would have survived intact if it hadn't landed when they did.

Sharing video footage of the storm from the skies, the "Drunk on a Plane" star tweeted: "We crouched around this cell (storm) and landed at John Tune Airport (in Nashville) around 11:30 a.m. the night. I'm glad I landed when we did it. It wouldn't have been good an hour later. "

"It was the cell that became the tornado," he explained, before expressing his support for the locals. "A lot of people lost their homes. Nobody joins like a city like Nashville."

<br />

Fellow country artists Dolly parton, Jake Owen, Reba McEntire Y Martina McBride They are among those who have also shared their Nashville pride online, and many offer their help with the recovery effort, including Miley Cyrus, who owns properties in the area.

"Thinking about my home and my family in Nashville and how fortunate I am that my place and my loved ones have been kept safe in these deadly tornadoes," he wrote. "My heart is broken by my home state. So many losses and damages. We are #NashvilleStrong and we will rebuild together."

At least 25 people have been confirmed dead by the tornado, which has resulted in widespread damage to the buildings.