Maren Morris claims that Nashville's deadly tornado saved his home by an inch

The pregnant country singer assures fans that she's fine, while her husband Ryan Hurd reveals she was miles away when the natural disaster struck near her home.

Very pregnant country star Maren morris She is relieved after her home in Nashville, Tennessee, was saved from a deadly tornado that occurred Tuesday morning (March 3).

The devastating tornado swept through the city and other areas of central Tennessee, killing at least 19 people, with many more missing or injured.

A series of musicians based in Nashville went to social networks after the natural disaster to consult with fans, with Morris among those who counted their lucky stars, because their neighborhood was just on the path of tornado destruction.

"The tornado must have lost our block by an inch because we are fine, but I am very exhausted looking at the damage that has happened to our beautiful city," Morris tweeted, who should arrive later this month.

"However, there are already many people on the streets helping. Thinking of those who lost their loved ones + homes."

Marren Moris said she escaped the Nashville tornado for & # 39; an inch & # 39 ;.

Her husband, fellow singer Ryan hurdHe revealed that he was not at home to witness the natural disaster, which has destroyed his city.

"We're fine. I'm in New York and Maren and our house is fine, but our neighborhood isn't," he shared.

"The places we have loved for many years no longer seem to be there. We are very grateful and devastated at the same time."

Her husband, Ryan Hurd, also assured fans that they are well after the natural disaster.

In the meantime, Carrie Underwood frantically called her husband, Mike Fisher, to ensure that the retired ice hockey player and his two young children were safe while promoting his new health and fitness book in New York.

"I'm sending text messages to people I know (in Nashville) and asking my husband, & # 39; are everyone good? & # 39;", He shared in the US breakfast program "Today".

"He said he had to go up at 2 in the morning like 2 in the morning and pick up the children to take them to – we have a small safe room in our house."

"I bet everyone was crying. It was 2 in the morning; you're like freaking out."

Musician Abby Anderson He also assured fans he was fine, although it was a close decision: "A great tornado swept through my favorite places in Nash tonight (sic)," he wrote. "Even across the street. I hope all my Nash people are fine, especially my neighbors."

Abby Anderson updated the fans with his condition after the tornado.

And singer Pope Cassadee He urged followers to "stay safe" while the great storm continued to scourge the area.

"The dogs, our house and I are safe. Thank you to everyone who approached," he published.

"My thoughts are with those who lost their homes and businesses during this crazy tornado. The storms are not over, so stay safe and secure, Nashville."

Cassadee Pope prayed for the victim

Dolly parton, Justin Bieber, Reba McEntire, Chris YoungY Kelsea Ballerini They were among the other stars offering messages of hope and support for those affected by the destructive climate.