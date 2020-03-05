Marcus Smart of the Celtics could be suspended for this too aggressive rant after the game

The Celtics guard, Marcus Smart, knows he has to walk to the principal's office. Just wonder how bad the punishment will be.

%MINIFYHTMLd474f2a6f9337d3036b033331f38f91811% %MINIFYHTMLd474f2a6f9337d3036b033331f38f91812%

After a loss of extra time of 129-120 to the Nets at TD Garden on Tuesday, Smart unleashed his fury against an arbitrator and had to be escorted off the floor while pointing and shouting aggressively in the direction of the referee. It is not necessary for an expert lip reader to understand that Smart did not share kind words.

MORE: Spike Lee calls Knicks owner James Dolan

Smart did not speak to reporters after the defeat, but he feels safe to assume that he was upset with the lack he gave the guard of the Nets, Caris LeVert, the opportunity to send the game to the extra period.

With 1.4 seconds remaining in regulation and the Celtics leading by three, LeVert caught an incoming pass and was immediately surrounded by three Boston defenders. When he got up for a triple of Hail Mary, Smart clearly passed LeVert's left arm. The whistle stopped the clock with only 0.2 seconds remaining, and LeVert used up all three free throws.

LeVert then continued to torture the Celtics, scoring Brooklyn's 11 extra time points on the road to victory. Smart may have been enraged by the call, but the real problem was Boston's inability to stop LeVert, who finished with 51 points in 17 of 26 shots.

Caris LeVert had 37 points in the fourth quarter and overtime tonight against the Celtics: the Celtics had 36 points as a team in the fourth quarter and overtime. pic.twitter.com/WT9phHyyMO – ESPN statistics and information (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 4, 2020

To make matters worse, both Jaylen Brown (hamstrings) and Gordon Hayward (knee) were forced to leave the game with injuries. Jayson Tatum was already sick and Kemba Walker had just returned from his own knee injury. Now Smart could be suspended.

Before Wednesday night's competition against the Cavaliers, Celtics coach Brad Stevens isn't even sure how many players will be available.

"I have no idea who will go to Cleveland," Stevens said after the defeat (via Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston) "I think most coaches leave. I just want eight, nine boys, whoever is going to play hard, let's go. Like, that was ridiculous."

Well, we know the coaches will be there. Smart, on the other hand, may have to stay at home if the NBA really wants to send you a message about the proper court etiquette.

TO UPDATE: Fortunately for the Celtics, Smart avoided a suspension. The NBA announced Thursday that Smart has been fined $ 35,000 for "verbally confronting and abusing game officials."