March Madness 2020: Texas buzz silences the media asking for Shaka Smart's work

The dismissal of Shaka Smart as head coach of the Texas Longhorns became something unofficial, officially inevitable late in the afternoon of February 16, when ESPN NBA wizard Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Cavaliers Cleveland and coach John Beilein were on the verge of a daunting but seemingly friendly break. .

%MINIFYHTML940ae8e375049c2b1f21ef128e204e6c11% %MINIFYHTML940ae8e375049c2b1f21ef128e204e6c12%

Austin is 1,376 miles from Cleveland, and the Big 12 is quite far from the NBA, so these two elements seem unrelated. However, Smart Longhorns had lost their fourth consecutive game just 32 hours before the news of Beilein came out; they stayed on 14-11 and seemed on track to miss the NCAA Tournament for the third time in their five seasons.

Aristotle is credited with the phrase: "Nature abhors a vacuum." No one has ever said: "If there is no void, sports media will happily create one." Until now. The latter could actually be more precise. There were dozens of media comments about Beilein's suitability to become the coach of Texas, even though Smart was still in the job.

FAGAN: March Madness 3.0 Predictions: Projecting the final field of the NCAA 2020 Tournament

There is no doubt that Smart's five seasons with the Longhorns have not reached the imagined level when he was hired outside of VCU with five consecutive appearances in the NCAA Tournament and the surprising Final Four 2011 in his resume.

His two teams of the NCAA Tournament in the first four years in Austin did not last long: the first, in 2016, finished 20-13 and won first place, but was defeated by Northern Iowa in the first round. The second, two years later, at least he did five additional minutes, wasting overtime as a No. 10 seed against Nevada No. 7.

Smart was not a wonder of a single blow in VCU. His teams there averaged 27 wins, although they took a step forward in the class from the Colonial Athletic Association to the Atlantic 10 in the middle of their six seasons. However, in Texas he has not recruited a high quality shipowner. Only the remnant Isaiah Taylor, the quarterback of his first team, managed to produce more than 4.1 assists per game. Matt Coleman has been a good college player, but never a game creator that changes the game. Smart has not recreated the total pressure of "Havoc,quot; that was its brand in VCU nor has it established a suitable alternative identity.

If this Texas team had continued to play .560 and March Madness had been lost again, it would have been reasonable for Smart's supervisors to take another course. However, from that day in mid-February, when so many media outlets rushed to install the new Beilein available in the position that Smart still occupied, the Longhorns are playing 1,000 balls.

They beat TCU at home and the state of Kansas on the road. They drilled West Virginia, a prominent seed in the official advancement of the NCAA selection committee. Then they won at Texas Tech and Oklahoma, two teams that have entrenched themselves in most media projections.

The Longhorns could be an NCAA tournament team.

And it is glorious.

SPEECH: Beilein would be coach's carousel prize if he returns to college

I have been in sports journalism for just under 40 years and I have never understood the zeal that many in the business show for firing trainers. I wrote about my discomfort with this phenomenon in Basketball Times in 1993, after California left Lou Campanelli towards the end of his eighth season at work. My attitude towards this has not changed.

There is no problem with a writer or broadcaster who calls someone as a grumpy coach, although it is helpful to have some evidence to support that opinion. But one would think, after all the hundreds or thousands of journalists who have seen their jobs disappear in the last three decades, that those who are still lucky enough to work in this business could be more empathetic or circumspect.

On Monday night, the Longhorns seemed destined for a furiously contested roadside defeat that would ruin their dreams in the NCAA Tournament. Oklahoma's Kristian Doolittle went to the free throw line with six seconds remaining and a 2-point lead that could have extended beyond UT's reach. It was lost twice; Brock Cunningham of Texas grabbed an uncontested bounce and handed the ball to Coleman, who advanced the field, encountered little resistance and threw a 26-foot foot that accumulated. That was worth three points, exactly what Texas needed to win the game and improve its record to 19-11.

ESPN analyst Fran Fraschilla says that, in essence, he summarizes what life can be like as he strives to build a successful college basketball program: he describes a last-second shot that floats in the air, with the whims of the public, the La Athletic administration, university administration and, of course, the media falter as you go towards the goal.

"Good coach … bad coach … good coach … bad coach."

That could apply to anyone in any bank.

It happens that Fraschilla was calling the game while Coleman ran to victory. When the shot went through the goal, Fraschilla shouted: “OH MY GOD! The season stays alive!

I could also have been talking about Smart holding in Texas. Even at 110 decibels, subtlety is an option.