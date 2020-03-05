Home Local News Man, woman from Harris County test positive for coronavirus – Up News...

Man, woman from Harris County test positive for coronavirus – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

HARRIS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – A man and a woman from northwest Harris County tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said Thursday.

The Harris County judge, Lina Hidalgo, said both cases are related to travel and that there is no evidence of community outreach.

These are the first cases of COVID-19 in the county.

For more information on how to protect yourself from COVID-19, visit the CDC website here.

