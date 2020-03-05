Man traveling on cruise with coronavirus patients dies in Sunnyvale – Up News Info San Francisco

SUNNYVALE (Up News Info SF) – Police in Sunnyvale announced on Thursday the death of a 72-year-old man who was later determined to have traveled on the same cruise ship with passengers suspected of having the coronavirus.

The Sunnyvale Public Security Department's Twitter account posted about the incident Thursday afternoon. According to the publication, a Sunnyvale DPS officer performed CPR on a 72-year-old patient who was discovered unconscious and out of breath.

The tweet does not detail the circumstances under which the officer met the patient.

According to the publication, the patient died. Sunnyvale DPS then determined that the patient had been a passenger on a cruise ship with passengers suspected of having COVID-19.

The publication did not specify whether the patient had been a passenger in the Grand Princess, the same cruise ship currently on the coast of California that has been linked to several cases of coronavirus, or another cruise, possibly one of the ships that evacuated passengers. to the United States after outbreaks occurred abroad.

The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety will hold a press conference to provide more details about the patient and his case at 6 p.m. Thursday.