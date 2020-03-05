Man shot aboard the bus in Nueva Esperanza; Police searching for suspects – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Metropolitan Council says a suspect is in custody after a man was shot aboard a bus Thursday night in New Hope.

It happened at approximately 9 p.m. at 42nd Avenue North near Gettysburg Avenue.

(credit: Up News Info)

The Met Council says that although the bus has the "Metro Transit,quot; brand outside, it is actually owned and operated by the private company First Transit.

The New Hope police are being assisted in the investigation by the Metro Transit police and the Minnesota State Patrol.

