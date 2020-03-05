Man accused of harassment XXXTENTACION's mother was ordered to undergo a mental exam

%MINIFYHTML92175d3a0b8f73a8ff201ad6dd199ff711% %MINIFYHTML92175d3a0b8f73a8ff201ad6dd199ff712%

Instagram

Donavon Banton, who pleaded not guilty to all charges, has been held behind bars since he was arrested for attempting to break into the home of Cleopatra Bernard in Florida on multiple occasions.

Up News Info –

A man accused of stalking the mother of the late rapper XXXTENTATION He was ordered to undergo a mental examination to determine if he is fit to be tried.

Donavon Banton is accused of trying to enter Cleopatra Bernard's house in Florida on multiple occasions, including an incident in January, when the 24-year-old girl allegedly threw a brick through the back window and smashed the window of a car on her way to entry.

%MINIFYHTML92175d3a0b8f73a8ff201ad6dd199ff713% %MINIFYHTML92175d3a0b8f73a8ff201ad6dd199ff714%

He was arrested weeks later when he appeared again on the property and reportedly tried to enter the house, which caused Bernard to call the police.

%MINIFYHTML92175d3a0b8f73a8ff201ad6dd199ff715% %MINIFYHTML92175d3a0b8f73a8ff201ad6dd199ff716%

It was discovered that Banton was in possession of a small ax, a lever bar and two pairs of gloves and was arrested on the spot for several counts of robbery with felony, criminal mischief and stalking.

He claimed "Sad!" Hitmaker XXXTENTACION, who was killed in June 2018, had contacted him through Bernard and sent him "sadistic messages."

Banton, who has been detained behind bars since his arrest, pleaded not guilty to all charges last month (February), but now the Florida judge who oversees the case has suspended the criminal proceedings pending the outcome of the mental evaluation. of the suspect, reports The Explosion.

The news comes shortly after Bernard received his request for a restraining order against Banton, to whom the authorities had previously issued rape warnings.