Maluma postpones the Milan concert and the dates of the Lacuna Coil Ax tour because of the fears of the coronavirus

Instagram

The singer of & # 39; Corazon & # 39; reschedules the Italian stop of its & # 39; 11: 11 World Tour & # 39 ;, while the Gothic metal band withdraws from the Asian and Australian concerts that include the Download Festival.

Up News Info –

Latin Superstar Maluma and heavy rockers Lacuna Coil They have become the latest artists to cancel concerts in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

Maluma is currently on tour with his "11:11 World Tour", but will no longer perform in Milan, Italy, on Saturday (March 7), opting to postpone the concert until March 31, according to Billboard.com.

%MINIFYHTML742d9571a5cad09d65c6e7cd9067ed1211% %MINIFYHTML742d9571a5cad09d65c6e7cd9067ed1212%

Currently, no other live date has been discarded or delayed.

Meanwhile, Italian gothic metal stars Lacuna Coil have released a series of concerts in Asia and Australia, including Download Festival stops in Melbourne and Sydney on March 20 and 21, and Canadian rockers Parade of wolves They have rejected their reserved events in Europe and the United Kingdom.

<br />

"It would be globally irresponsible and potentially risky for the band to carry out the tour at this time," the group shared in a statement posted on Facebook.

"We did not reach this decision easily, but in the end, the band and our team agree that it is the right and responsible decision. We hope you understand."

<br />

Other musicians to rethink tour dates as the coronavirus continues to spread include Avril Lavigne, BTS (Bangtan boys), New orderY Green Day.

The coronavirus has claimed more than 3,000 lives so far, with more than 90,000 people infected worldwide.