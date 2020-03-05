Luke Humphries wins when Michael van Gerwen is stunned in the Premier League darts at Exeter | Darts news

Premier League coverage continues on Thursday, March 12 from M,amp;S Bank Arena, Liverpool at 7pm in Sky Sports Action





Luke Humphries made history at Exeter on Thursday night

%MINIFYHTML49f08608c70cee531b697b456a16cc9d11% %MINIFYHTML49f08608c70cee531b697b456a16cc9d12%

Luke Humphries secured a final stretch of 27 darts that shattered nerves against Gary Anderson to make history as the first Challenger to win a Premier League match.

The reigning world youth, who played a 6-6 draw with Gerwyn Price as a contender last season, got double to seal a notable victory after Anderson wasted the chance to win a point in three visits.

Michael Smith closed the night with a 7-4 victory over current Premier League champion Michael van Gerwen after Glen Durrant had overtaken Price.

Night Five Results: Westpoint, Exeter Rob cross 6-6 Daryl Gurney Gerwyn Price 3-7 Glen Durrant Nathan Aspinall 3-7 Peter Wright Gary Anderson 5-7 Luke Humphries Michael Smith 4-7 Michael van Gerwen

Gary Anderson 5-7 Luke Humphries

1:26 Watch Humphries seal the victory after a nervous end Watch Humphries seal the victory after a nervous end

Humphries had opened with a break in the first leg and continued a dream start with an exit of 80 to go 2-0 up

However, the darts lost in the double nine allowed Anderson to climb the board and then level thanks to a 12-dart leg

The two-time Premier League champion covered the lead and after the pair exchanged grabs, it was Anderson who went ahead with a double 14 without nerves.

2:05 Luke Humphries said "he had never been so nervous in his life,quot;, as it bothered Gary Anderson to become the first Challenger to win a Premier League match Luke Humphries said "he had never been so nervous in his life,quot;, as it bothered Gary Anderson to become the first Challenger to win a Premier League match

Humphries, born in Newbury, cleared 100 to make the 5-5 and eliminated nine to make sure he wasn't hit after Anderson didn't punish him for failing in the double nine.

A tense ending saw Anderson lose 66 before Humphries mocked a payment of 130 wins just to allow The Flying Scotsman another chance.

Surprisingly, both men softened their lines again before Cool Hand returned to make no mistake, setting double for his historical moment.

Michael Smith 7-4 Michael van Gerwen

1:44 Smith was happy to stumble on the winning line after fearing he had almost thrown it against MVG Smith was happy to stumble on the winning line after fearing he had almost thrown it against MVG

After a memorable victory over Van Gerwen in Belgium over the weekend, Smith followed his final nine darts in Dublin by recording a first Premier League victory over world number 1.

A 7-4 victory gave Bully Boy a third consecutive victory in the competition and moves him to second place on the table, above MVG, after an abrupt start almost got rid of a late wobble.

Smith took the top for the first game before giving Van Gerwen the chance to put the 1-1 after a failed dart in the double 14. The lack of the Dutchman on the target invited Smith to restore the lead and Smith shot at another maximum on his way to a 3-1 advantage.

With an average of just over 105 at that time, Smith sank the double 10 to run four free legs, and then five after an elegant pay of 134.

A retention in the next stage seemed to have put the 29-year-old on the verge of victory, but Van Gerwen increased the tension with three successive legs.

Having seen that double 16 eludes him for victory, Smith finally got double eight with his third dart in hand to complete the victory.

Gerwyn Price 3-7 Glen Durrant

Glen Durrant ended the unbeaten start of Gerwyn Price in the Premier League

Gerwyn Price's 13-game unbeaten streak came to an end when he suffered a 7-3 loss to Glen Durrant.

Duzza crossed to a 3-0 lead courtesy of a break of 14 darts and some clutch typically end up eliminating 80.

When the Iceman wasted the opportunity to pull a leg bag, Durrant covered the top to clear four.

1:33 Durrant said "the fire was in his stomach,quot; after the press did not give him the chance to beat Gerwyn Price Durrant said "the fire was in his stomach,quot; after the press did not give him the chance to beat Gerwyn Price

A double-missed dart cost Duzza a 5-0 lead and that allowed Price to seal his first leg with a final of 44.

A check of 32 put the three-time BDO champion four times to good again just to keep the Welsh in touch by courtesy of an elegant 84. But Durrant sent 46 to put the 6-2 and sealed the victory two legs later with an excellent 129.

Nathan Aspinall 3-7 Peter Wright

1:42 Wright said he is looking to the future after defeating Nathan Aspinall Wright said he is looking to the future after defeating Nathan Aspinall

Peter Wright responded emphatically to Price's 7-1 loss last week with an average of 110 to beat Nathan Aspinall 7-3.

Wright missed the target to get 170 for the first leg while Aspinall was cleaning with a double four, but the world champion responded immediately to level up.

Aspinall, who defends his UK Open title at Minehead this weekend, could not take our 132 and Snakebite punishes him for an early break before a dart of 14 give his advantage.

An inflamed Aspinall made it a one-legged game, but Wright maintained his composure to take a double eight pressure to put the 4-2 after a maximum of his opponent.

Asp returned with an exit of 76, but his persistence obtained little reward since Wright took 58 for a two-leg advantage.

Wright averaged just over 113 to break Aspinall and win the ninth installment, finishing the points with another 58 payments.

Rob Cross 6-6 Daryl Gurney

Cross went from 3-0 to secure a draw

Daryl Gurney's wait for a first win of the season in the Premier League continues after he saved a 6-6 draw against Rob Cross in Thursday's opening game.

At the bottom of the table, Gurney achieved a 3-0 lead before Voltage returned, a vital check of 121 secured his first leg of the night.

Cross reduced the deficit thanks to double eight with a pressure on the last dart and tied in the next thanks to a payment of 50.

0:26 Check out the Cross 121 checkout when your 3-0 come back down Check out the Cross 121 checkout when your 3-0 come back down

He reached four in the rebound by taking 20 to take the lead for the first time, only for Superchin to respond after Cross had missed the opportunity to go two free legs.

The pair exchanged the next two before Cross gets a point to leave Gurney facing another defeat, but a decisive double earned him a share of the loot.

Sixth night, March 12: M,amp;S Bank Arena, Liverpool Michael Smith vs Peter Wright Daryl Gurney vs Glen Durrant Gerwyn Price vs Michael van Gerwen Rob cross vs Stephen Bunting Gary Anderson vs Nathan Aspinall

View daily Darts news at skysports.com/darts, our mobile app and our Twitter account @skysportsdarts.

Premier League darts live Live

Premier League coverage continues on Thursday, March 12 from M,amp;S Bank Arena, Liverpool at 7 p.m. Sky Sports Action with Rob Cross facing local hero Stephen Bunting. Don't forget that the Premier League is open every Thursday until the Play-Offs in London on May 21.