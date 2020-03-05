Love & Hiphop Amara La Negra cuts afro and wears blonde wig – Annoying Twitter!

The star of Love & Hip Hop, Amara La Negra, is known for her beauty and her great afro. Well, that is about to change.

MTO News learned that Amara had cut her afro hair and will now use her straight hair for the foreseeable future.

Right now, Amara wears a blonde wig, and that is causing a stir in social networks. Many people are surprised that Amara changes her characteristic appearance.

This is what Amara looked like:

This is what it looks like now:

Many of Amara's most afrocentric followers on social networks are particularly upset with the star of reality. They feel that they are "selling,quot; by not using their natural hair.

Here are some comments: