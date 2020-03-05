Louis Tomlinson forced to cancel the Milan concert after the government ban caused by the coronavirus

%MINIFYHTMLa525987e93431146163a4ed5832fec3011% %MINIFYHTMLa525987e93431146163a4ed5832fec3012%

After Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte declared that all concerts will be canceled until April 3, the One Direction member assures his Italian fans that he will return in July.

Pop star Louis Tomlinson He postponed an upcoming show in Milan, Italy, following a one-month government ban on all public events as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

the Only one direction The singer had to play on stage at Fabrique on March 11 as part of his world tour, but was forced to play after Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte declared that all concerts across the country will be canceled until 3 April.

Schools and universities have also closed, while sporting events will be postponed or played behind closed doors in an attempt to help officials stop the spread of the disease as the number of deaths in the nation increases to 107 , with more than 3,000 infected people, the largest outbreak in Europe.

Louis announced the postponement of his tour on Thursday (March 5), posting on Twitter: "I was really excited to take the Walls tour to Italy, but the health and safety of my fans are more important than anything else."

He added that "don't worry, I'll be back in July and I hope to see you all".

The British joins the tastes of Green Day, Mariah Carey, Slipknot, BTS (Bangtan boys) Y Avril Lavigne in having to discard shows amid concerns about the coronavirus, which has also led the authorities in Miami, Florida, to reject the Ultra Music Festival 2020.

The annual three-day electronic music party was held from March 20 to 22, but for the first time in 21 years, the city's event will no longer take place as planned, Miami Commissioner Manolo Reyes confirmed to Miami Herald .

Dance stars Zedd, Artificial channel Y Geeseffelstein They were among the artists that will perform in delirium.

The news comes immediately after the cancellation of this week's Ultra Abu Dhabi (which ends on March 6), the branch of the United Arab Emirates festival, which should include performances by Major LazerZedd Afrojack Y Alesso.