Los Angeles County officially declares a state of emergency when six new cases of coronavirus are confirmed within 24 hours

as the coronavirus continues to spread throughout the world, Los Angeles County is now the last to face the outbreak. According to ABC News, a state of emergency has been declared after six new cases of the virus appeared in just 24 hours.

Countries around the world are working tirelessly to stop the spread of the deadly and highly contagious coronavirus, which initially began in China at the beginning of the year and has now infected more than 90,000 people worldwide.

Los Angeles County is now included in that summary, as a state of emergency has been declared after six residents in the last 24 hours tested positive for the coronavirus. There has also been a death from the disease in California, which brings the current number of deaths in the United States to 11.

One of those infected was a medical examiner at LAX, whose last shift at the airport was on February 21.S t, began experiencing flu-like symptoms about eight days later, according to the Department of Homeland Security. At that time, the person visited a doctor and tested positive for coronavirus.

Another person was an infected passenger on a California cruise. The representatives of Diamond Cruises revealed that a second passenger aboard the trip of the Great Princess from February 11 to 21 contracted the coronavirus. The individual is a resident of Sonoma County, California, and showed atypical "gastrointestinal and cardiovascular symptoms," the cruise line said.

Just before this diagnosis, a Grand Princess passenger who lived in Placer County recently died of the disease, according to health officials.

